COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers from the Colorado Police Department are investigating after a body was discovered in Otis Park, off Iowa Avenue, east of N Union Boulevard on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, a spokesperson for the department called the death “suspicious,” noting the victim’s body showed some signs of trauma.

Death investigation underway at Otis Park in Colorado Springs. CSPD K-9 are out sniffing around the park. The entire park is blocked off @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Lz9zrHqhQI — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 17, 2021

