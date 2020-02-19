1  of  3
Body discovered behind Colorado Springs shopping center

Colorado Springs Police initiate a homicide investigation after someone discovered a body on the city’s west side on February 19, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man’s lifeless body was discovered Tuesday, behind a shopping center, in the area of Vindicator Drive and South Rockrimmon Boulevard.

The man’s body was located behind a Great Clips in the 800 block of Village Center Drive. The store closed, voluntarily, for the remainder of the day.

Colorado Springs Police say the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. and their Violent Crimes Section is looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Officers told FOX21 News no one has been taken into custody.

