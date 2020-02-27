Bodies found of missing local couple at Utah-Colorado border

SALT LAKE CITY — Police said the remains of two people found in a car crashed in a ravine in eastern Utah are from southern Colorado.

Highway workers found 38-year-old Matthew Batterton of Pueblo and 51-year-old Risa Johnson of Colorado Springs dead off the side of Interstate 70 near the Colorado Border February 18.

The couple had been missing since October.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Batterton’s cousin called dispatchers in late October to report that Batterton was headed to Las Vegas to pick up drugs and had been missing for three weeks.

Police said because of the victims’ criminal history including Batterton being known as a drug trafficker investigators will make sure that nothing criminal was involved in the crash.