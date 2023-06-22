(HASTY, Colo.) — After low water levels were announced in May, and a closure that was expected to last through the season, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) said that the West Boat Ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park near Lamar, has reopened.

“The reservoir has received over 20,000 storage acre-feet. Since June 14, water levels jumped from 29,784 acre-feet up to 49,4851 storage acre-feet,” wrote CPW SE Region on Thursday morning, June 22.

CPW SE Region said to always wear a life jacket and to enjoy the reopening safely.