DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored 3:38 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, overcoming a three-goal deficit in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Bozak unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper. It capped a remarkable comeback for St. Louis, which now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.

Robert Thomas had two goals, including the tying tally with 56 seconds left in regulation, for a resilient Blues team. Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk also scored.

The comeback offset a hat trick from Nathan MacKinnon, whose third goal was of the highlight-reel variety, taking the puck from behind his own net, dashing through the entire Blues defense and roofing the puck short side against St. Louis goaltender Ville Husso.

Game 6 is Friday night in St. Louis. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.