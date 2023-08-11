PHOENIX (KXRM) — The Denver Broncos began the Sean Payton era with an 18-17 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals Friday night.

Following three subpar drives in the first half, Denver’s first-team offense found the end zone on its fourth drive when Wilson connected with Jerry Jeudy on a 21-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Jeudy, who led the Broncos with 40 yards receiving, created space in the slot from Cardinals safety Andre Chachere after making a cut on a slant route.

The backup to Budda Baker lost his footing on a State Farm Stadium grass surface that featured multiple slips from players throughout the first 30 minutes. Rondale Moore also fell down while running a route, leading to an interception just moments later for Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey.

The Broncos kicking battle appears to slightly favor Elliott Fry, whose 55-yard field goal late in the first half made up for an earlier missed 50-yarder. Brett Maher was unsuccessful on his two attempts, missing a 47-yarder wide right and having another try blocked.

Jaleel McLaughlin’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining gave Denver a 17-10 lead, but Arizona responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass from David Blough to Brian Cobbs with two seconds left, preceding a successful two-point conversion.

The Broncos will visit the San Francisco 49ers Sat., August 19, for their second preseason game.