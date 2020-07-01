BLM protesters block northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocked the northbound lanes of I-25 just north of the Bijou Street exit in Colorado Springs for just over an hour Tuesday evening.
FOX21 crews were heading out to cover results from the primary elections, but stopped when they caught sight of protesters as the group began to gather on Bijou Street around 8 p.m.
From there, protesters moved – some by foot, others drove their vehicles – onto the interstate, blocking cars from passing, though some drivers tried to manuever around the group.
“What do we want,” one protester called. “Justice,” the group responded. “When do we want it?” She asked. “Now,” they said. “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”
At about 9:15 p.m. our crews on scene reported the group began to disperse.
FOX21 News has reached out to Colorado Springs Police for more information.
This article will be updated.