BLM protesters block northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocked the northbound lanes of I-25 just north of the Bijou Street exit in Colorado Springs for just over an hour Tuesday evening.

FOX21 crews were heading out to cover results from the primary elections, but stopped when they caught sight of protesters as the group began to gather on Bijou Street around 8 p.m.

On our way to EPC’s voting HQ and found a BLM protest. Many of the leaders of the city’s demonstrons blocking the Bijou on ramp to I25 pic.twitter.com/ymyU5dXdMW — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 1, 2020

From there, protesters moved – some by foot, others drove their vehicles – onto the interstate, blocking cars from passing, though some drivers tried to manuever around the group.

“What do we want,” one protester called. “Justice,” the group responded. “When do we want it?” She asked. “Now,” they said. “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

Looking south. Traffic being diverted at Bijou exit. // FOX21 Brandon Thompson



At about 9:15 p.m. our crews on scene reported the group began to disperse.

All cars not associated with protestors have left. Many are getting in cars right now pic.twitter.com/CQwrDFJthV — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 1, 2020

FOX21 News has reached out to Colorado Springs Police for more information.

This article will be updated.