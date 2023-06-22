(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Costilla County Coroner’s Office along with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains that were found on Monday, June 19 as 46-year-old Kenny John, who went missing on Friday, May 12.

John was last seen on May 12 in the area of 400 Broadway Avenue in Blanca with a 2023 white UTV and black flatbed trailer. At the time of being reported missing John was considered endangered.

On Monday, June 19 human remains were found in the area of County Road 12 and 31st Street south of Blanca. The remains have now been identified as John’s.

At this time there is no other information provided about the body or whether foul play is suspected.