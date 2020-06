COLORADO SPRINGS– The Black Lives Matter protest and Pride combined forces for a peaceful rally on Sunday.

The event was held at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the Facebook event, Pridefests were canceled this year due to COVID-19, but hundreds gathered to march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Stephany Rose Spaulding spoke among the crowd. Spaulding is an activist, public commentator, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, according to her website.