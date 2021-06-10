Black Hills Energy warns customers of misleading solicitors

PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills Energy has received numerous calls from customers reporting solicitors approaching homes as solar-related contractors or representatives of Black Hills Energy, asking for access to meters on properties. Black Hills Energy contacts customers if they need to enter your property for work purposes and currently are not working with any solar companies directly for residential sales.

We urge customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent Black Hills Energy to call 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.

“Safety is one of our core values and a top priority for all of us at Black Hills Energy,” said Devin Moeller, renewables manager for Black Hills Energy. “We encourage customers to learn about the simple precautions they can take when dealing with salespeople and contractors to protect their property and personal information.”

Additional tips:

Don’t give in to a high-pressure visit or call seeking personal information or attempting to sell you anything – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

To verify whether a Black Hills Energy employee was dispatched to your location, call 1-888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy employees and contractors wear shirts with the Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

Never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.