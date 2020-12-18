Black Hills Energy fixing gas line in Fountain Thursday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of eastbound C and S Road from Fountain Mesa all the way to Link Rd. Also, there is no access to C and S Road from Silverglen or Legend Oak in either direction. Black Hills Energy is in the area fixing a gas line.

FPD said as of 5 p.m. Thursday night, the approximate reopening time is 5-6 hours.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.