Black bear spotted in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called out to a busy stretch of downtown Colorado Springs on reports of a bear sighting Thursday.
You may not expect to see a bear in the downtown area, but a spokesperson with the office’s South East region says it’s a fairly common occurrence. The animals follow waterways such as Monument and Fountain Creeks and Shooks Run. They move all around the city, he said.
He did clarify, however, that bears generally move around at night – avoiding the heat of day. So, discovering this three to four year old male black bear in a tree, during the morning rush hour, was not typical.
Because a crowd of people began to gather near the bear, officers moved to sedate and relocate the animal. The encounter is a strike against the bear, which will have to be euthenized if it returns to the downtown area.
In light of Thursday’s incident, CPW is urging everyone to be “Bear Aware”:
– Lock up garbage cans
– Remove bird feeders every evening
– Store pet food indoors
– Ensure garage doors are closed
If you see a bear, give it lots of space and safely remove yourself from the area – so the animal can go on its way.