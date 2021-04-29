Black bear spotted in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called out to a busy stretch of downtown Colorado Springs on reports of a bear sighting Thursday.

Photo courtesy: CPW SE Region

You may not expect to see a bear in the downtown area, but a spokesperson with the office’s South East region says it’s a fairly common occurrence. The animals follow waterways such as Monument and Fountain Creeks and Shooks Run. They move all around the city, he said.

He did clarify, however, that bears generally move around at night – avoiding the heat of day. So, discovering this three to four year old male black bear in a tree, during the morning rush hour, was not typical.

Courtesy: CPW SE Region

Because a crowd of people began to gather near the bear, officers moved to sedate and relocate the animal. The encounter is a strike against the bear, which will have to be euthenized if it returns to the downtown area.

This bear did nothing wrong. It's unfortunate the bear couldn't be left alone to wander off. By darting and relocating the bear, @COParksWildlife officers had to ear-tag it. If it ever truly causes a problem and has to be handled again, it will have to be euthanized. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/6ydhjCbWLO — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 29, 2021

In light of Thursday’s incident, CPW is urging everyone to be “Bear Aware”:

– Lock up garbage cans

– Remove bird feeders every evening

– Store pet food indoors

– Ensure garage doors are closed

If you see a bear, give it lots of space and safely remove yourself from the area – so the animal can go on its way.