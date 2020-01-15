Bizarre details revealed in arrest affidavit of Springs stabbing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man is being held in the El Paso County Jail, awaiting trial, after eight people were stabbed in a series of attacks in downtown Colorado Springs early Monday.

38-year-old Rene Miller is being charged with six counts of attempted murder as well as multiple assault and menacing charges.

Rene Miller mugshot

FOX21 Digital NOW obtained Miller’s arrest affidavit and combed through the pages to find reports of dangerous and bizarre behavior.

Police say two of the victims were under the bridge near I-25 and W. Cimarron Street when Miller approached them around 1:30 a.m., asking one if he was a Christian. The man told Miller he was, later telling police:

The bizarre incident proceeded:

Then, police say he stabbed her in the face.

According to the affidavit, another man was walking on East Boulder Street, west of N Tejon, when Miller approached him as well.

The man says he told Miller he had accepted Jesus Christ several years ago and:

Miller’s apparent rampage began in the area of 8th Street and Cimmaron, continued through America the Beautiful Park, and ended, thanks to two victims-turned heroes, near Tejon and Boulder.

In that last location, police say Miller stabbed three men, who fought back, tackling him and holding him in place until police arrived.

Will Boddington and Phil Lear show FOX21 Digital NOW where they helped take down the suspect.

Eight people were taken to the hospital after the incident on Monday: seven of those were treated at UCHealth Memorial Trauma Center, one was taken to Penrose Main.

As of Wednesday morning, three of the victims were still in the hospital.

To read the full affidavit, tap here.