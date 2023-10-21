(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo bikers and local law enforcement came face to face on the gridiron for charity Saturday, Oct. 21.

The game kicked off at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderbowl at 11 a.m. Admission was a $5 or an unwrapped toy.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The Pueblo Police Sheriff’s Office said all the proceeds went to local organizations working with children to make Christmas brighter this year.

In the end, the bikers couldn’t outrun the law. Law enforcement won 23 to 14 with a jump ball catch to win the game.