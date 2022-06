COLORADO SPRINGS — June 22 is Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs, an event sponsored by the city to encourage people to try two wheels for their commutes, instead of four, using our robust trail system.

Cyclists are able to enjoy a free breakfast at any of nearly 40 stations both on the trails and at participating local businesses.

The stations will be available until food runs out (most will be taken down around 9 a.m.).

Watch the video above featuring FOX21 New’s Sarah Ferguson for more!