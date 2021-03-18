Bike race poster contest winner announced in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The art from one of Pueblo’s own will be features across Colorado’s biking community.

Laura Acevedo’s art will be the design for the Pueblo Classic Bike Race this summer.

As part as a competition with the Pueblo Arts Alliance, received a $1,000 for creating the winning design for the race’s poster. Acevedo is a graphic design student at Colorado State University and said the prize kicks off her professional career.

“It’s so weird,” Acevedo said. “It’s truly bizarre to have your work recognized at all, let alone be given money for it. Then for it to be showcased across the state, it’s something I’ve never experienced before.”

The Pueblo Classic Bike Race starts April 24th. Last year, was set to be the inaugural race but this year it will be put into gear.