(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Bigfoot, ghosts, and aliens were just a few of the topics at this weekend’s inaugural Pikes Peak Paranormal Conference, held in Cripple Creek.

From Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21, fans of the paranormal flocked to the Cripple Creek-Victor School facility and enjoyed a variety of world-class speakers, hands-on classes, and evening outings.

Cripple Creek is known as one of the most haunted cities in Colorado, and all the paranormal festivities kicked off Friday with a FrightDay Film Fest. Organizers said the goal of the conference was to encourage people to form their own opinions about the paranormal, instead of convincing them of anything.

“It’s hard for people to understand it and wrap their minds around it; same way with ghosts, UFOs, it’s unexplained, even though there are many TV shows, many books about it,” said David Eller, Director of PR and Bigfoot Investigator. “I know it will never be explained fully, but my goal is to try to find out as much information as I can, and that’s kind of one of our goals here, is to present all that information.”

Eller hopes to make this an annual event, with hopes to hold the conference at the same time next year.