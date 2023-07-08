(PUEBLO, Colo.) – Some big-name Republicans will be in Pueblo this evening for a fundraiser event hosted by the Pueblo County Republican Party.

The Grand Old Party Freedom Fest will take place at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. where Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Lauren Boebert will be the keynote speakers. Other speakers include Deborah Flora, a Filmmaker, Producer, and National Public Speaker, as well as state representatives Ty Winter (R-HD47), and Stephanie Luck (R-HD60).

The event organizer says over 500 tickets have already sold in their online pre-sale but they do have some tickets left that they will be selling at the door. The organizer says that there will be security in place, the event will be at the PB&T Tent, 1001, Beulah Ave, where they will be selling tickets for $75 each.

FOX21 will have full coverage of the event tonight during our 9 p.m. newscast.