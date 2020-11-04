Biden wins Colorado

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends his speech at the Pittsburgh train station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 2020, during a train campaign tour. – Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival’s caustic debate performance as a “national embarrassment” for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Colorado’s nine Electoral College votes, Fox News reports.

The former vice president’s win in Colorado is in line with recent polls, as he was leading President Donald Trump by 13 points as of last week, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Democratic candidate for president has won Colorado in every General Election since 2008.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won Colorado with 48.2% of votes, while Trump received 43.3%.

This is likely the last General Election in which Colorado will contribute nine electoral votes, as it is expected to gain another seat in the House of Representatives due to continued rapid population growth.