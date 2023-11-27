DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Colorado this week for a campaign reception in Denver, according to a Saturday release from The White House.

Biden will be in the area from Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Wednesday, Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, he will head to Pueblo to visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, according to the release.

There, he will give remarks on how Bidenomics is making investments in clean energy manufacturing, the release said.

Biden was expected to do so in October, but the trip was postponed due to growing conflict in the Middle East.