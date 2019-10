PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say a bicyclist collided with a car at the northbound off-ramp from I-25 to 29th street late Friday night.

The off-ramp was closed during the course of the investigation but has since reopened.

The bicyclist was transported to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo with very serious injuries.

He was later transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs for further treatment.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors in the crash.