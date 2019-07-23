Bicyclist injured in crash with car in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle just before 11:00 a.m. Monday morning in the 900 block of South Nevada Avenue.

A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a car in the 900 block of S. Nevada on July 23.

CSPD reports the cyclist was traveling south in the northbound lanes of S. Nevada at Mill Street when a car pulled out from a side street to turn onto northbound S. Nevada.

The car struck the bicycle and the rider was taken to the hospital. FOX21 News is working to learn the extent of his injuries.

CSPD initiated an investigation into the crash. At this early stage, they say it appears the bicycle traveling the wrong way against traffic appears to be the cause.