(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car on Highway 50 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

The coroner said 54-year-old Ricky G. Griego was killed after being hit while riding his bike near Mile Marker 311 on Hwy 50, which is between Pueblo Boulevard and Purcell Boulevard.

The coroner said the crash happened late on Tuesday evening. Griego was pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner investigator.