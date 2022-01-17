‘Betty White Challenge’ makes big impact on local animal shelters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Betty White is trending on social media as fans are honoring her on what would have been her 100th birthday through the ‘Betty White Challenge’.

The viral challenge is in honor of White’s life-long love of animals as fans are urging people to donate $5 to local shelters, zoos, animal sanctuaries and welfare programs on what would have been her milestone birthday –January 17th.

White passed away on New Years Eve but her spirit and love for animals is living on through the challenge.



Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said the shelter is noticing the generosity from the challenge as their Facebook fundraiser they set up in White’s honor has raised thousands of dollars so far.

“It’s really great that people are really coming together for this viral movement in helping raise money for the animals in need in our own community,” Costra said.

From the challenge, several shelters across the nation have raised many donations, and Costra said this is important to many to help these organizations run.

“The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is run solely off of donations. We really need these to care for the animals,” Costra said. “All of the donations we get will be going to the health and the care to our animals directly so that money will go to their vet bills, to feeding the animals to cleaning their enclosures so they are having the best living conditions possible and hopefully finding a home as soon as possible as well.”

Costra said it is great to see White’s legacy live on and how many are getting involved to help make a difference in their communities.

“Betty White’s legacy is already one of the best there is…this was such a thing that was so near and dear to her heart that it’s great that on her 100th birthday we can continue to live on and continue to bring awareness and raise money for something that was important for Betty White,” Costra said.

To donate to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region visit their website or Facebook page.

To donate to others, here’s a list of animal shelters and rescues in Colorado: