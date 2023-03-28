Courtesy: Best of the West Wing Fest logo from 2022, 2nd annual Best of the West Wing Fest Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at FH Beerworks.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The ‘Best of the West Wing Fest’ is back for its second year, and is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at FH Beerworks, located at 2490 North Powers Frontage Road, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a special and early VIP option available at Noon.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased, here.

Those in attendance can try tasty wings from various restaurants across Colorado Springs, vote on their favorites, along with enjoying live and local musicians among other entertainment scheduled throughout the day.

There will also be eating competitions at the event, and each general entry ticket will provide guests with one wing from each participating restaurant to taste. They can then cast their votes on several categories including; best overall wing, best sauce/dry rub, classic, and wild wing.

According to the website, part of all ticket purchases will benefit two local nonprofits; The Colorado Springs Children’s Choral, and a second charity that will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s festival favorite was from Flighty Fowl, led by Chef Eli Patterson. Their wing, PBJammin’ took the crown for the best wing.

At the time of the festival, Flighty Fowl was only in business for a month, which Event Founders, Flip and Maritza Aguilera, attributed to on Facebook.

“So many thanks to this special family for taking a leap of faith and helping make our vision a reality. We can’t wait to see what they’ll surprise us with next year when they come back to defend their title of Best of the West Wing Fest – Festival Favorite!!”