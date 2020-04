OTERO COUNTY, COLO.,– On Sunday, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department said the Bent’s Fort Fire is now at 75% containment with around 1,500 acres burned.

The fire is burning along Highway 194, east of La Junta.

The Otero County Sheriff’s office said crews are still working on hot spots and on the southern edge where the fire jumped the river at the Otero/Bent County line.

Bent’s Fort Fire is at approximately 1,500 acres with about 75% containment. Crews still working on hot spots and on the souther edge where it jumped the river at the Otero/Bent County line pic.twitter.com/bMyUgotqoI — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 12, 2020

