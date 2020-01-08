Benghazi survivor reacts to conflict with Iran

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former USMC Staff Sergeant, intelligence commander, and survivor of the 2012 Benghazi attack Mark Geist said it was time for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani to be taken out.

“A bad man took a dirt nap,” said Geist. “It doesn’t get better than that— a guy that has killed countless Americans, I can guarantee you that we have families in this town right here, there’s somebody that has lost their life directly at the hands of this guy.”

Geist estimates both his research and on-the-ground experience totals more than 30 years. He served extensively in the Middle East, specializing in Iraq and Iran. He’s fluent in Persian Farci, the predominant language in Iran. He sees clues in Soleimani’s actions that suggested an attack was coming.

“He’s got that leadership style of leading from the front and part of that is because he doesn’t always trust his next in line to do it because they’re malicious and he wants to have that hands-on—he’s a hands-on type of guy,” Geist explained.

In the time after the airstrike that killed Soleimani, White House officials, namely Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said the Iranian General had to be taken out because they caught wind of an “imminent” threat to American service members and diplomats. Geist said the White House could but does not need to release any of that information, citing concerns of technique and strategy that he worries could limit future intelligence.

He also doesn’t believe Iran has the ability to maintain a longer-term conflict against the United States, given Iran is backing militia efforts all over the Middle East and he believes, is straining itself.

“The only way to take care of a bully is to punch him in the nose and that’s what Iran is. Iran is bullying Iraq, Iran is bullying Yemen, it’s bullying Lebanon, It’s bullying Syria and when is enough, enough? When do you stop a guy like that?” Geist added.

Geist is not advocating for any kind of regime change in Iran, rather the leaders there abandon their nuclear missile ambitions and join the rest of the modern world.