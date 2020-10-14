Bell Game 2020 will be live streamed

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2020 Bell Game will not be the usual spirited crowd of thousands.

This year, only 175 people are allowed in the stands of Dutch Clark Stadium on both sides, and District 60 spokesperson said most of them will be parents of players and a few students.

The usually sold out game will be streamed on Facebook live and PuebloD60.org.

Pueblo Centennial High School and Pueblo Central High School have been playing each other since Thanksgiving Day 1892 in what is believed to be the oldest American football rivalry for high school teams.

Typically the game draws in about 15,000 fans, the highest annual attendance for a high school sporting event in Colorado.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders in attendance will be required to wear masks.