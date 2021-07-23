Behind the scenes look at Colorado Spring’s Parade Through Time

COLORADO SPRINGS— Downtown Colorado Springs is getting ready to celebrate likes it’s 1871. On July 31st, a Parade Through Time will take center stage with signature floats paying tribute to the city’s history.

“We are a town where people came from all over the country,” John O’Donnell with GE Johnson Logistics said. “It really is our first comeback event.”

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 60 parade entries will be showcased on Tejon Street during the parade followed by a downtown festival.

GE Johnson Special Projects was assigned to construct the ‘America the Beautiful’ float as they continue to put the final touches on the Pikes Peak Summit Complex; the highest ongoing construction site in North America. The float features a replica of Pikes Peak below a silhouette of the Summit House.

“It’s always exciting to help and engage the community,” GE Johnson Logistics Director Mario Elliot said.

Other floats will also pay tribute to Nikola Tesla, Fannie Mae Duncan, and other memorable Colorado Springs icons.

“This is part of the fabric of our town and this and other events which will come back after this year, take it home and enjoy it, it’s your town,” O’Donnell explained.