Beer for boobies at Pikes Peak Brewery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Beer for boobies is back! It’s Pikes Peak Brewing’s annual event.

Every October they brew a special batch of beer to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Everyone who came by Sunday got the special beer in a pink growler for half price.

For every purchase $5 is donated to dream centers women’s clinic in Colorado Springs.

They offer women who are uninsured or underinsured free medical, behavioral health, and other services.

This year the staff voted for strawberry mochi cream ale flavor.

The brewery also collecting much-needed items for dream centers, including breast pumps, blankets, and toilet paper.