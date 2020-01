COLORADO SPRINGS– Bee Dazzled Cakes offers creative one-of-a-kind cakes with beautiful hand-crafted chocolate pieces, sugar “glass” and many more unique embellishments.

Jennifer Askerlrod is the owner of Bee Dazzled Cakes. Askerlrod was a server and bartender over 20 years and developed a taste for finer things, especially sweet desserts and specialty beers.

Her goal is to create magical cakes made out of unique flavors that will impress guests at your event.

