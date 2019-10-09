Bear resistant trash ordinance passes in west Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city council voted Tuesday unanimously to require those who live west of I-25 to have bear smart trash cans.

It’s something Colorado Parks and Wildlife believe will keep both bears and people safer.

“The single most effective way to reduce those kinds of interactions and conflicts with bears and people is to require folks to secure their trash,” Area Wildlife Manager Frank McGee said.

El Paso County has the second most bear-person interactions in the state where five bears were euthanized.

It requires garbage be secured indoors until 5 a.m. the day of pickup or secured outdoors in a four-sided structure with a roof or outside in a bear-resistant trash can.

The Colorado Springs Bear Smart Task Force won a grant to help buy bear-resistant trash cans for low-income residents of Manitou Springs and CPW expects grants will also be sought to help needy people who live on the west side of Colorado Springs.