Bear makes nighttime visit to Manitou Springs church

COLORADO SPRINGS– A large bear was spotted on camera making a late night visit to Timberline Baptist Church in Manitou Springs on Friday night.

The bear was unsuccessful in opening the bear-resistant dumpster (equipped with steel bar and lock) and left the property without a late night snack.

Pastor Dan Parton of Timberline Baptist Church says, “he moved our dumpster like it was nothing!”

Timberline Baptist Church has had many frequent animal visitors over the years, including a mountain lion.

Pastor Dan says in the past, bears have even been so kind to leave them… ‘offerings.’