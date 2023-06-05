(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — A black bear in Woodland Park was caught red-handed when it opened a car door in the early morning hours of Friday, June 2.

The video released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) on Monday, June 5, shows the bear walking toward the car before standing upright and opening the car door. It briefly looks inside the car before looking straight into the camera and pausing before walking away. The incident happened just before 3 a.m.

According to Bill Vogrin, the Public Information Officer for the Southeast Regional Office, wildlife officers want to avoid tagging the bear and instead hope the video serves as another reminder for people to be responsible while living in bear country.

Vogrin said that people need to ensure to lock their cars and homes. “Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price. Keep bears wild and alive,” wrote CPW SE Region.

CPW SE Region tweeted that “Bears are smart. Once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, bears will search for a way inside.” In this case, the bear had learned how to open doors prior to this occurrence and repeated the behavior, even when there was no food inside.

