Bear breaks into car for case of beer

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are warning people about leaving food and/or drinks in the car after a bear breaks into a car on Tuesday for a case of beer left in the backseat.
According to CPW, the bear had been in the car for at minimum one hour in Larkspur. A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy aided one of CPW wildlife officers in releasing the bear from the car.
CPW reports that there was 484 bear break ins to vehicles between 2019-2020. Officers say you need to lock your cars in bear country and keep it clean from ALL attractants.