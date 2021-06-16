Bear breaks into car for case of beer

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are warning people about leaving food and/or drinks in the car after a bear breaks into a car on Tuesday for a case of beer left in the backseat.

According to CPW, the bear had been in the car for at minimum one hour in Larkspur. A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy aided one of CPW wildlife officers in releasing the bear from the car.

Unfortunately these photos serve as a reminder that if you are in bear country, you need to lock your car doors & keep it clean of all attractants. Bears break into cars often (484 times between 2019-20).



Yes, that is a case of beer in the backseat.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/MspHdg7vpP — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 15, 2021

