COLORADO SPRINGS– A bear struggling to open a trash can can be seen in a video recorded by a Manitou Springs resident.

Katie Rhodes was relaxing inside her home when she heard loud clanging outside her window. When Rhodes went to investigate the sound, she found a massive dark form dragging and knocking around her wildlife proofed trash can.

Realizing it was a bear rummaging for a late night sack, Rhodes filmed the whole ordeal.

“It took a good ten minutes before he gave up,” said Rhodes.

At one point, the bear seems frustrated and stands on the trash can. However, even its entire weight could not help break open the trash can.

As bears venture out, Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests residents protect themselves, their property, and the animals by “bear proofing,” your home.

The video is a reminder for residents on how they can be mindful of Colorado’s wildlife.