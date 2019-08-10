Bear attacks hiker’s dog on local trail; Colorado Parks and Wildlife looking for bear to euthanize it

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a black bear, after it aggressively attacked a hiker’s dog at the Section 16 trail in Red Rock Canyon.

“This behavior is unusual and very aggressive for what we normally see in black bears,” Frank McGee, with CPW said.

The man told CPW he was on the trail when the bear went after one of his dogs that was on leash. He stated he kicked the bear in the head to get it away but then it went after the dog again.

The man then said he fell over while attempting to kick the bear again. He said the bear finally left when he started throwing rocks at it.

Both the man and his dogs are expected to be fine, just a bit shaken up after the encounter.

“We spent most of the evening searching for the bear with the hounds but we were not able to locate the bear. We do have a good description of it given to us by the hiker,” McGee said.

CPW spent most of Thursday evening and Friday looking for the bear but were unable to locate it. They have posted signs letting hikers know the trail is closed. They have also setup cameras and foot snares in an attempt to catch it.

The bear will be euthanized if it is found.

CPW said this is a reminder to hikers to be “bear aware” when out on the trails. The said to have something loud with you to scare off a bear, never hike alone and avoid wearing earbuds so you know whats going on around you.