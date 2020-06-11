Bear attacks dog in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A man walking his dog on Wednesday night was attacked by a bear and her cubs, according to a Manitou Springs press release.

The attack took place at the corner of Midland Ave. and Shoshone between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The man received no injuries and is safe however the dog suffered severe injuries, but is luckily alive.

Wildlife has begun to search for food again and it is of the utmost importance that people wildlife-proof our trash bins and ensure that no trash is left around our properties. Doing so will decrease the likelihood of a bear entering our residential areas.

For a wildlife-proof trashcan, you can pick up an application at the Planning Department and

submit it to our Code Enforcement Officer.