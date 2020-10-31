‘Be The Change 719′ group holds socially-distant Fall Festival on Colorado Springs’ southside

COLORADO SPRINGS– The group, ‘Be The Change 719’ held a socially-distant Fall Festival on the south side of Colorado Springs to celebrate Halloween a little differently this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Families were able to decorate pumpkins, receive candy, and celebrate while wearing masks (of all kinds!)

Many vendors participated in the event, hoping to celebrate during a time where the pandemic has limited many traditional activities.

‘Be The Change 719’ started in 2020, in the hopes of setting an example and implementing the right kind of changes in order to make the world a beautiful place, according to their Facebook page.

FOX21 has covered numerous events from the group, including Community Clean Ups, Voting Events, and more.

