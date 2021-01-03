Battle for the Gold Pan: No. 14 Denver evens season series with Colorado College

DENVER– The DU Pioneers scored four unanswered goals in a 6-1 routing of Colorado College at Magness Arena Saturday night.

The Tigers were able to cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period on Brian Hawkinson’s goal, but that’s as close at Colorado College came. Brett Stapley and Reid Irwin each scored twice to lead Denver.

The Tigers held off the Pioneers on Friday night to win 4-3, taking the first game of the season series. With the series tied 1-1, CC and DU play again on January 8th at Magness Arena then again on the 9th at the Broadmoor World Arena.