Barry Morphew pre-trial hearing underway in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The pre-trial hearing for Barry Morphew, husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County woman who disappeared over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, is now underway today on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

To read previous coverage of Suzanne’s disappearance and her husband Barry’s arrest and upcoming hearing, please see the following list:

This article will be updated as details unfold.

FOX21 News’s reporter Lauren Scharf is live-tweeting while in the courtroom today to provide updates during Morphew’s pre-trial hearing.

The defense is concerned about emails between LE and witnesses being deleted after a certain amount of time (90 days). Prosecution says they weren't aware of the issue until yest. & wants the defense to file a motion. The motion was filed 3 months ago and wasn't heard/changed. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 9, 2021

They are now talking about squashing the subpoena of Jeff Lindsey since he is no longer working on this case. The judge is asking Iris Eytan why certain LE and DA are being subpoenaed and sequestered. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 9, 2021