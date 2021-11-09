Barry Morphew pre-trial hearing underway in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The pre-trial hearing for Barry Morphew, husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County woman who disappeared over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, is now underway today on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
To read previous coverage of Suzanne’s disappearance and her husband Barry’s arrest and upcoming hearing, please see the following list:
- Neighbors want answers two months into Chaffee County woman’s disappearance
- Suzanne Morphew’s family speaks out; Their thoughts three months after her disappearance
- Barry Morphew charged with murder, arrested in Chaffee County
- Video: See the moment Barry Morphew was arrested
- Barry Morphew faces judge for first time after murder charge, arrest
- Spy pen, surveillance video, cell phone data discussed in Barry Morphew hearing
- Barry Morphew’s bond set at $500,000 cash only, affidavit to be posted
- Chaffee County releases documents in Barry Morphew murder case
This article will be updated as details unfold.
FOX21 News’s reporter Lauren Scharf is live-tweeting while in the courtroom today to provide updates during Morphew’s pre-trial hearing.