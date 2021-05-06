Barry Morphew faces judge for first time after murder charge, arrest

This photo provided by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew faced a Chaffee County Judge on Thursday morning for a first appearance. Morphew was arrested Wednesday in connection to the disappearance and murder of his wife, Suzanne. He is being held without bail.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day Weekend of 2020. In a press conference held Wednesday by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, it was noted that her body has not been recovered.

Throughout the months following Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry has maintained his innocence.

Barry Morphew sat next to his lawyer in court Thursday, masked, shackled, and dressed in an orange and white-striped jumpsuit. Judge Patrick Murphy advised him of the charges against him, which include first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

#SuzanneMorphew I’m told the daughters were inside the courtroom and were very emotional. One camera was allowed inside the courtroom but no audio was allowed. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 6, 2021

Judge Murphy told Morphew he could speak with the two daughters he shares with Suzanne, providing that contact was “civil.”

Morphew’s next court date has been set for May 27.