Barry Morphew charged with murder, arrested in Chaffee County

Chaffee County, Colo. — The husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend of last year, has been taken into custody.

Barry Morphew’s charges include first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Throughout the nearly year-long investigation into his wife’s disappearance, Morphew has maintained his innocence.

“Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad,” Barry said last year in a video posted online.

Although he declined in-person interview requests, Barry Morphew did speak with FOX21’s Lauren Scharf on the phone, several months into the search for his wife. During that call, he theorized over what may have happened to Suzanne, mentioning the possibility of an animal attack, an accident with someone on the road, or a run-in with another person.

A store manager at the Poncha Market recalled what she described as a “weird” encounter with Morphew, just a few days after Suzanne was reported missing.

“Somebody knocked on the window and it was Barry Morphew,” Tiffany Butala said, at the time.

She said Morphew created a sort-of missing poster, regarding Suzanne, on the back of a receipt.

The manager at Poncha Market said Barry Morphew wrote this note on May 12, 2020.

“He went to write down a description of maybe what she was wearing,” Butala said. “I just thought it was weird because he didn’t explain the color of her eyes were or her hair or anything about her like how tall she was or anything.”

Updates from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office have been few and far-between throughout the process of this investigation. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., Sheriff John Spezze will join 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley for a press conference.

