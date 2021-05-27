Barry Morphew back in court for status conference

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew was back in court for a status conference on Thursday for multiple charges in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend in 2020. In a press conference earlier this month, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

On Thursday, Judge Patrick Murphy granted that the discovery would remain under seal. He hasn’t made a ruling on the lengthy arrest affidavit yet.

Barry Morphew faces seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew hired two attorney’s Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen. Morphew has maintained his innocence. His attorneys and the state looked over the general discovery requests in court Thursday.

Now #BarryMorphew attorney's are arguing to see emails/texts from law enforcement saying that they are witness statements. Iris Eytan says it should be ALL be preserved from the time the case began until it is resolved. Prosecutors say it's not possible or feasible. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 27, 2021

Kyles v. Whitley, 514 U.S. 419 (1995), is a United States Supreme Court case that held that a prosecutor has an affirmative duty to disclose evidence favorable to a defendant. This is the case #BarryMorphew defense is referring to. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 27, 2021

Nielsen and Eytan saw no reason that the discovery hadn’t been given to them yet, not even a page. They said it seemed like the prosecution was delaying the matter and they wanted to expedite as they could on behalf of Mr. Morphew to get him released.

The prosecution said they had 21 days starting today to hand over the discovery. The judge gave the state until Wednesday to provide the discovery to the defense counsel. Senior Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey said they’ve been working on it since before Morphew’s arrest.

The defense is asking for the discovery to be produced immediately… TOMORROW. Claiming they haven't received a page. Prosecutors says they have 21 days after today to hand that over but it also says as soon as practical. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 27, 2021

*Over 10,000 pages of police reports. The Judge gave the state until Wednesday to provide the hard drive with the discovery to the defense counsel. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 27, 2021

Morphew was arrested on May 5, without incident nearly one year, to the day, of his wife’s disappearance. He is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Facility without bond.

His next court appearance will be on August 9th at 8 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.