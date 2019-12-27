Police respond to barricaded suspect in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Friday morning a barricaded suspect situation occurred near the area of North Chestnut Street and West. St. Vrain Street.

Police say they spotted a white pick up truck just before 3:15 A.M. and discovered that it was stolen, the vehicle fled from officers, and police decided not to pursue.

Officers continued to patrol the area when they spotted the truck parked and then the suspect. The suspect ran inside a detached garage off of North Chestnut Street and West. St. Vrain Street. The suspect had a gun, and shots were fired from inside the garage, but no shots fired from the police.

The Tactical Enforcement team was called to the scene, and after many diversion tactics eventually, officers made entry into the garage.

They found the suspect suffering life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect faces several charges.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update throughout the day.