Barricade in Pueblo home ends in deadly shooting

UPDATE: This will be the second officer-involved-shooting to have taken place this year in Pueblo, Colo.

Police are surrounding the house at this time, waiting for a search warrant to enter to the home for investigation purposes.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to protocol. The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team has been activated and will investigate the shooting.

PUEBLO, Colo. — One man died Monday in Pueblo, after barricading himself in a home and, eventually, threatening police officers with a firearm near 19th Street and Monument Avenue.

Police say the initial call went to code enforcement on an abatement issue, but escalated from there.

HAPPENING NOW: Pueblo Police are waiting for a search warrant for the home where a standoff happened around 9 am today off 19th St and Monument Ave. One man died and two men surrendered after 2.5 hours. The officer involved was uninjured. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5EDt1Ufb2i — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 15, 2021

Two other men came out of the house during the stand-off and surrendered to police. Police say the man still inside the house, then threatened officers, at which time shots were fired.

The man was declared dead on scene.

Police officers are searching the home to determine whether any other people are inside.

One police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.