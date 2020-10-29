Barr Trail temporary detour extended through end of 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS – A temporary alternate route from the end of Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak has been extended through the end of the year, Dec. 31. If the construction activity impacting that area is completed before that date, the detour will be removed early.

A press release from the city said the extension is due to delays in receiving construction material for the new Summit Visitor Center due to COVID-19 and weather challenges.

The Visitor Center is still expected to open in the spring of 2021.

The 4,700-foot detour has been in place since May 16. The alternate route was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service in cooperation with Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Railway, and GE Johnson.

The detour takes hikers from the end of Barr Trail, down the Cog Railway track bed to the 19-mile point where hikers then access the Pikes Peak Highway to hike up the shoulder of the road to the summit. Signs are posted at the base of Barr Trail, at Barr Camp, and at the detour point.

Hikers should exercise extreme caution while hiking on the shoulder of the highway due to vehicular traffic and be prepared for quickly changing and likely winter weather conditions.

All visitors and guests should also be aware that the summit may not be accessible to personal vehicles depending on weather and construction activity.

Plan ahead and call 719-385-7784 for current conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.