Barbeque grill blamed for structure fire at Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS — A recent fire at the Park Meadows Apartment Complex in Colorado Springs is being blamed on an unattended barbeque grill with hot coals. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says wind carried hot coals from the grill and onto an artificial grass covering on the desk, igniting a fast-moving fire.

It happened on August 6 at 869 Mt. Wener Circle just after 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Fire Department crews say the fight was difficult and they struggled against high heat and low visibility. About 44 firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the flames. No one was hurt in the incident, but the family of four who lived in the unit has been displaced indefinitely.

The CSFD has offered some guidelines to prevent this kind of accident in the future:

Only use charcoal and propane grills outdoors

The grill should be placed well away from the home and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

Never leave your grill unattended

It’s also important to note, in the City of Colorado Springs, residents of apartment complexes must keep charcoal grills and other open-flame cooking devices off balconies and farther than 10 feet of any structures.