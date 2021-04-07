Bands in the Backyard plans remain strong despite recent change in COVID-19 case count

PUEBLO, Colo. — Despite Pueblo County moving to level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial, organizers of upcoming summer events remain optimistic.

Tommy Giodone owns Bands in the Backyard, a Pueblo music festival that draws thousands of people each summer.

“It’s off the charts, people are dying to come out and do stuff,” Giodone said.

Last year, Bands in the Backyard was canceled because of COVID-19, but this year they are aiming to bring some of rap’s and country’s biggest stars to Pueblo.

“With everything Bands in the Backyard has to offer, I think it’s going to heal people like you don’t believe,” Giodone explained.

Just recently, a sharp increase in Pueblo County’s COVID-19 case rates forced the county to move back to level yellow. Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar told FOX21 the city knew this was a possibility.

“There was a risk the infection rate would go up when we expanded capacity,” Mayor Gradisar said. “So we’ve seen that, but this is a reminder to us to be careful.”

Despite the slight increase in cases, vaccination efforts continue in Pueblo.

“I’m positive this summer will be better, we can make it a lot better if everybody gets vaccinated,” Mayor Gradisar added.

Tickets for Bands in the Backyard remain on sale, Giodone said he’s prepared to follow guidelines should they change.

“Our event is in July and I know our dial got moved, but everyone is getting vaccinated now,” Giodone said. “If you feel like you don’t want to go, if you feel like it’s not safe, there’s an option, don’t go.”