Bands in the Backyard Festival canceled for 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. – On Monday, owner Tommy Giodone announced that this year’s Bands In The Backyard Festival, scheduled for June 19-20, 2020 is cancelled.

Giodone stated that the decision was made after discussions with local officials including County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Department, Health Department and artists.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to postpone this festival that we worked so hard to bring to the people of southern Colorado. This decision is in the best interest for all involved. It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our community, our fans, our staff, our artists, and all involved with Bands In The Backyard is our number one priority. We will do everything in our power to come back in 2021, as long as it is safe,” said Giodone.

All 2020 ticketholders will automatically receive a full refund within 7-10 days. Requests for refunds are not necessary and Tickets.com is already beginning to process refunds.

Stay tuned to the Bands In The Backyard website and social media channels for future announcements.

The festival wishes to thank the community for their understanding and support and looks forward to 2021.